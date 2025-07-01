Josh Minott News: Agrees to sign with Celtics

Minott has agreed to sign a two-year, $5 million contract with the Celtics on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Timberwolves declined Minott's team option ahead of free agency, which allowed him to head elsewhere this offseason. The 2022 second-rounder logged a mere 6.0 minutes per game over 46 regular-season appearances a year ago, so he's unlikely to begin the 2025-26 campaign with meaningful minutes. That said, Minott should have a chance of carving out a notable role as a frontcourt reserve due to the absence of Jayson Tatum (Achilles) and the trade of Kristaps Porzingis.