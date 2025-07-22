Josh Okogie News: To join Rockets

Okogie agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Rockets on Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

After being waived by Charlotte, it's not a surprise to see Okogie end up with a contender. He may not have a consistent rotation role with the Rockets loaded on the wings, but Okogie will provide defense and floor spacing whenever his name is called upon. Okogie holds career regular-season averages of 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists.