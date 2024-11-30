Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Holiday is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right adductor tightness, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics will have several players questionable for this marquee matchup Sunday, and the potential absence of Holiday would be a great deal considering that Derrick White (foot) is questionable as well. Payton Pritchard would probably enter the starting lineup if Holiday is unable to suit up Sunday.

