Jrue Holiday Injury: Unavailable for Christmas Day
Holiday (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Holiday will miss his first game since Dec. 4 due to a right shoulder impingement, with his next opportunity to take the court coming Friday versus Indiana. Holiday was sharp with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on Christmas Day last year, but Boston's fully-healthy surrounding cast will look to take the torch Wednesday.
