Jrue Holiday News: Dealt to Portland

Holiday was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Monday in exchange for Anfernee Simons (forearm) and two second-round draft picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

There was rumored to be plenty of interest for Holiday heading into the offseason, and the Celtics evidently felt strong enough about the trade package to pull the trigger on this deal. The UCLA product, known more recently for his defensive prowess at this stage in his career, averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 62 regular-season games for Boston a season ago and should step in as Portland's starting point guard while also serving as a strong mentor to Scoot Henderson (head) and the rest of the backcourt.