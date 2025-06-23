Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday headshot

Jrue Holiday News: Dealt to Portland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 8:59pm

Holiday was traded from the Celtics to the Trail Blazers on Monday in exchange for Anfernee Simons (forearm) and two second-round draft picks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

There was rumored to be plenty of interest for Holiday heading into the offseason, and the Celtics evidently felt strong enough about the trade package to pull the trigger on this deal. The UCLA product, known more recently for his defensive prowess at this stage in his career, averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 62 regular-season games for Boston a season ago and should step in as Portland's starting point guard while also serving as a strong mentor to Scoot Henderson (head) and the rest of the backcourt.

Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now