Jrue Holiday News: Drops efficient 21 points in win

Holiday accumulated 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-108 win over the Bucks.

The veteran point guard was efficient against his former squad while ending as the Celtics' third-highest scorer behind Jaylen Brown (30) and Payton Pritchard (28). Holiday played a limited role offensively in the club's last two regular-season games, though he was sensational shooting the rock against the Bucks. The 34-year-old shot a combined 3-for-9 over the last two games, but at home this season he has shot a combined 14-for-21 with a total of 39 points in two contests.