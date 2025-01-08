Jrue Holiday News: Posts 19 points in win

Holiday registered 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 victory over the Nuggets.

Holiday logged his best total since returning from a three-game absence, and he also matched his second-best assist total of the season during the victory. While Holiday occasionally hits impressive totals, those performances have been less frequent during his tenure with the Celtics. All of his metrics have fallen well below his results in Milwaukee, and the abundant talent in Boston's starting five can tend to dilute Holiday's opportunities.