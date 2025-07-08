JT Thor News: Hits unrestricted free agency

The Wizards declined to extend Thor (knee) a qualifying offer prior to the June 29 deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

Washington allowed Thor to test the open market after he concluded the 2024-25 campaign as one of the club's three two-way players. He began the season as a two-way player with the Cavaliers before being claimed off waivers by the Wizards in March and finishing with averages of 3.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes over 20 appearances at the NBA level between the two teams. Since this past season was his fourth in the NBA, the 22-year-old forward is no longer eligible to sign a two-way contract and will likely be in search for a non-guaranteed training camp deal in free agency. He ended up missing the Wizards' final two games of the past season due to right knee soreness, but Thor has presumably moved past the injury by now.