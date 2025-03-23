Fantasy Basketball
JT Thor headshot

JT Thor News: Leads Capital City in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Thor posted 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 G League win over Raptors 905.

Thor posted a game- and season-high 31 points Sunday, marking his sixth outing with at least 20 points over 31 G League outings with the Go-Go and the Cleveland Charge (24 games). The 22-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Wizards on March 4, and in three outings with the parent club, he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per contest.

JT Thor
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
