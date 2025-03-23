JT Thor News: Leads Capital City in G League win
Thor posted 31 points (12-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 32 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 G League win over Raptors 905.
Thor posted a game- and season-high 31 points Sunday, marking his sixth outing with at least 20 points over 31 G League outings with the Go-Go and the Cleveland Charge (24 games). The 22-year-old forward signed a two-way pact with the Wizards on March 4, and in three outings with the parent club, he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per contest.
