Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Earns double-double Tuesday

Toscano-Anderson recorded 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 44 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

Toscano-Anderson did a little more than his usual contribution to achieve his first double-double of the campaign in his sixth start. The forward has posted double-digit scoring totals in every match this season without deviating much from his average of 15.7 points per game. He should retain all-around value heading into a four-game home stand.