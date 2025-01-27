Fantasy Basketball
Juan Toscano-Anderson headshot

Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Scores 23 points against Skyforce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 10:24pm

Toscano-Anderson registered 23 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Toscano-Anderson improved his productivity both from the field and on three-point shots to achieve his highest scoring total since Jan. 4. While he has lacked rebounding numbers over the past two games, Toscano-Anderson has retained regular minutes and reliability in offensive stats. He should continue to get involved in a variety of actions going forward.

Juan Toscano-Anderson
 Free Agent

