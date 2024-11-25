Juan Toscano-Anderson News: Strong performance Sunday

Toscano-Anderson registered 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Toscano-Anderson stood out with a team-high and season-high tally of six assists, playing a key role in the victory. The forward also increased his season averages to 16.0 points and 3.1 assists per game, which represent the third and fourth-best figures on the squad, respectively. He's a regular starter, so he could continue to gain momentum if the Capitanes remain in good form in upcoming matchups.