Judah Mintz News: Collects G League double-double

Mintz produced 31 points (13-20 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 41 minutes Thursday during the Delaware Blue Coats' 112-107 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Mintz paced his club in scoring by turning in an efficient shooting performance. His 31-point night marks his best showing of the G League Regular Season, beating his 28-point game Jan. 9 against Mexico City. The 21-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals through 27 appearances this season.