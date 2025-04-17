Fantasy Basketball
Julian Phillips

Julian Phillips News: Plays a single minute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Phillips finished with no counting stats in one minute during Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Phillips appeared in 79 regular-season games for the Bulls in 2024-25, but saw limited playing time. He averaged 4.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Phillips is under contract with the Bulls for two more seasons.

