Julius Randle Injury: Intends to play Sunday
Randle (groin), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns, intends to play, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.
Randle has missed the club's last 13 outings due to a right groin strain, though he'll likely return to game action against Phoenix. The veteran forward hadn't missed a game until February, and he is averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 0.7 steals across 32.6 minutes per game in 48 regular-season appearances. It wouldn't be surprising to see Randle operate under a minutes restriction if he suits up following an extended absence.
