Julius Randle News: Decent output in loss Saturday

Randle posted 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Pistons.

Randle was the only Minnesota player not named Anthony Edwards who scored in double digits in this game, and all things considered, Randle had an efficient performance while making his presence felt on both ends of the court. As good as he looked Saturday, fantasy managers might have some reason to be concerned with Randle's recent performances. The star forward has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his previous four outings, and he's struggled all season long to replicate the numbers he had been posting in recent years with the Knicks.