Julius Randle News: Expected to sign with Minnesota

Randle intends to sign a three-year, $100 million deal with the Timberwolves, Shams Charania of ESPN reports Sunday.

Randle is set to return to the Timberwolves on a long-term pact after being traded to the club prior to the 2024-25 campaign. The three-time All-Star delivered a productive first season in Minnesota, averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field across 32.3 minutes per game in 69 regular-season outings. His contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.