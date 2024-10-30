Julius Randle News: Impressive in Tuesday's loss

Randle accumulated 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 120-114 loss to Dallas.

The veteran forward posted his best all-around performance yet for Minnesota, scoring at least 20 points for the third straight game and recording his first steals or blocks on the young season. Randle appears to be fitting in well in the Timberwolves' frontcourt, and he's been locked in from downtown, going 10-for-16 (62.5 percent) from three-point range.