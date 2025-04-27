Fantasy Basketball
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Scores 25 in Game 4 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 4:52pm

Randle had 25 points (9-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 43 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The veteran forward topped 20 points for the third straight game as the Timberwolves moved to within one win of advancing to the second round. Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 boards, 4.5 assists, 2.5 threes and 0.8 steals in the series as Minnesota looks to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
