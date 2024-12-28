Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle News: Teases triple-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Randle produced 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one block over 36 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Rockets.

The 27 points were Randle's best effort since he poured in 35 against the Suns on Nov. 17. The veteran forward has struggled to put together a prolonged hot streak with Minnesota, and through 11 games in December, Randle is averaging 19.0 points, 7.4 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now