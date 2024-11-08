Justin Champagnie News: Double-double in G League

Champagnie logged 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Capital City's 104-95 loss to College Park on Friday.

It is another season officially off the races, and Champagnie will continue where he left off as a primary contributor for the Washington Wizards' G League affiliate. He and Kira Lewis led Capital City in points, but the former separated himself with excellence in rebounds. Perhaps even more impressively, Capital City's 13 offensive boards saw Champagnie grab eight of them.