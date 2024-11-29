Justin Champagnie News: Fills box score Friday

Champagnie (hamstring) tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 114-112 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

In his return to Capital City's lineup after dealing with a hamstring injury, Champagnie chipped in across the board Friday against Westchester but struggled from the free-throw line. The 23-year-old forward has been a steady member of the Go-Go first unit this season, reaching double figures in scoring in each of his seven games (all starts) and averaging 18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game in the G League.