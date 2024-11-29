Justin Champagnie News: Fills out box score in G League

Champagnie (hamstring) tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes Friday in the G League Capital City Go-Go's 114-112 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Champagnie was back in action for the G League club for the first time since Nov. 22 after missing time due to the hamstring issue. The two-way player has been a top performer for Capital City on the occasions he's been assigned to the G League this season, averaging 18.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.9 blocks, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 36.9 minutes per game over seven outings. Champagnie has made just two appearances at the NBA level, meanwhile, logging just three total minutes.