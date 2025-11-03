Champagnie was inserted into the Wizards' starting lineup for the first time this season due to the absence of Khris Middleton (elbow). Champagnie ended up playing a season-high 17 minutes during Monday's loss but wasn't able to convert that additional playing time into much production on the box score, and his minus-24 point differential was second worst on the Wizards behind Kyshawn George (minus-25). Middleton is considered day-to-day with his injury and could be available for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, which would revert Champagnie to a reserve role.