Justin Champagnie News: Pours in 27 in season finale

Champagnie provided 27 points (11-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 win over the Heat.

Making his 11th straight start to close out the season, Champagnie scored at least 20 points for the third time in the last four games and delivered his best scoring effort since he dropped a career-high 31 on the Knicks in late December. The 23-year-old forward is already on his third NBA team in four seasons, but he may have put himself in the Wizards' 2025-26 plans with his finish to the current campaign -- over that 11-game starting stint, Champagnie averaged 14.6 points, 9.0 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.