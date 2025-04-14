Justin Minaya News: Logs season highs in finale

Minaya produced five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 109-81 victory over the Lakers.

Minaya received fairly significant playing time during the club's regular-season finale, posting season-high marks in rebounds, assists and minutes. He also tied his season highs in points and steals. The 26-year-old two-way player will be a restricted free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season, following a career-worst campaign in which he finished with averages of 0.9 points, 0.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals across 5.3 minutes per game in 19 regular-season appearances.