Justin Minaya News: Posts 11 points in G League

Minaya delivered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 119-115 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Minaya is on a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers, but he's logged just one six-minute appearance at the NBA level this season and should see frequent action with the Remix. Over his 12 appearances in the G League, Minaya is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.3 minutes.