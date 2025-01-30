Justyn Hamilton News: Season-high 22 points in G League

Hamilton tallied 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-83 win over the Charge.

It was a season-best performance by Hamilton, who scored a season-high 22 points Thursday and led the Blue with 11 rebounds along with a full stat line. The 25-year-old now has two double-doubles in 20 G League games this season, both of which have come in his last two outings that also represent his only starts with Oklahoma City thus far.