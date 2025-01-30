Justyn Hamilton News: Season-high 22 points in G League
Hamilton tallied 22 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-83 win over the Charge.
It was a season-best performance by Hamilton, who scored a season-high 22 points Thursday and led the Blue with 11 rebounds along with a full stat line. The 25-year-old now has two double-doubles in 20 G League games this season, both of which have come in his last two outings that also represent his only starts with Oklahoma City thus far.
Justyn Hamilton
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now