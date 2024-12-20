Jusuf Nurkic News: Nabs double-double in loss

Nurkic had 12 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-111 loss to Indiana.

The big man posted his eighth double-double of the season and tied Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen for the team-high mark in rebounds Thursday. Nurkic has struggled with efficiency and is on pace to shoot 45.2 percent from the field this season, though he delivered a productive performance against Indiana. The veteran center has played in three consecutive outings following a five-game absence due to a right thigh contusion, during which he has averaged 11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 60.9 percent from the field across 29.7 minutes per contest.