Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones Injury: Iffy to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Jones (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.

Jones is in jeopardy of missing a sixth consecutive game due to a left quadriceps strain. His lone appearance with the Mavericks came March 3, when he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block over 34 minutes. Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell will see more minutes at center due Jones' absence.

Kai Jones
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now