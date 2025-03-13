Kai Jones Injury: Iffy to play Friday
Jones (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Jones is in jeopardy of missing a sixth consecutive game due to a left quadriceps strain. His lone appearance with the Mavericks came March 3, when he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block over 34 minutes. Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell will see more minutes at center due Jones' absence.
