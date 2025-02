Jones didn't play Sunday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 117-108 win over the Iowa Wolves due to an unspecified injury or illness.

One of the Clippers' three two-way players, Jones has made 13 appearances for San Diego this season and is averaging 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 30.5 minutes per contest.