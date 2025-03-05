Kai Jones Injury: Uncertain to play Wednesday

Jones is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left quadricep strain, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jones is coming off an impressive team debut in a loss to the Kings on Monday, when he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block. If Jones can't play Wednesday, the Mavericks will be shorthanded in the frontcourt once again, as the team will be left with Dwight Powell, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper as its primary big men.