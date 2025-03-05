Fantasy Basketball
Kai Jones headshot

Kai Jones Injury: Uncertain to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 11:09am

Jones is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a left quadricep strain, Kevin Gray Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Jones is coming off an impressive team debut in a loss to the Kings on Monday, when he finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and one block. If Jones can't play Wednesday, the Mavericks will be shorthanded in the frontcourt once again, as the team will be left with Dwight Powell, Kessler Edwards and Olivier-Maxence Prosper as its primary big men.

Kai Jones
Dallas Mavericks
