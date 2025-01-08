Kai Jones News: Flirts with G League double-double

Jones registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 91-85 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Jones turned in an efficient shooting performance and nearly secured a double-double with the help of a strong effort on the boards. He's seen limited action in the G League so far this season as one of the Clippers' two-way players and hasn't yet been able to carve out a role in LA's rotation.