Kam Jones News: Big double-double in narrow win

Jones logged 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 91-88 Summer League win over the Knicks.

Jones led the Pacers in scoring, and he also dished out a game-high 11 dimes Thursday. The rookie guard could find playing time hard to come by in 2025-26, although it's possible he'll be able to carve out a reserve role in Indiana's backcourt at some point due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).