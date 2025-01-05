Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Downplays late-game injury

Towns said following Saturday's 139-126 loss to the Bulls that he didn't require any further testing after he sustained an apparent lower-body injury late in the fourth quarter, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Neither Towns nor the Knicks offered confirmation on the nature of the injury the big man suffered when he fell hard to the court after converting an and-one play with about 1:36 remaining in the game. After hitting the ensuing free throw, Towns checked out of the game two seconds later, but so did the Knicks' other four starters while head coach Tom Thibodeau essentially conceded the win to the Bulls, who held a 12-point lead. In addition to indicating he didn't require post-game tests, Towns went through a postgame weightlifting session, which is seemingly another good sign for his status heading into Monday's game against the Magic.