Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Goes through practice

Towns (thumb) was able to go through a full practice Sunday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns has missed the past two games for the Knicks, but he's been labeled as day-to-day since he picked up an injury to his thumb and wrist. He appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta, which also happens to be the first leg of a back-to-back set. If Towns gets the green light to return, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will likely lose a lot of minutes.