Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Goes through practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Towns (thumb) was able to go through a full practice Sunday, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Towns has missed the past two games for the Knicks, but he's been labeled as day-to-day since he picked up an injury to his thumb and wrist. He appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's game against Atlanta, which also happens to be the first leg of a back-to-back set. If Towns gets the green light to return, Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa will likely lose a lot of minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now