Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Towns (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

After missing Monday's loss to Orlando due to right knee tendinitis, Towns is in jeopardy of missing Wednesday's favorable matchup against the Raptors. If the superstar big man is unable to go, fantasy managers can expect Jalen Brunson to do the heavy lifting on offense, while Jericho Sims and Precious Achiuwa figure to split Towns' vacated minutes at center for the Knicks. Brunson has averaged 30.7 points, 7.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 37.9 minutes over three games without Towns available this season.