Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable for Monday

Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Magic.

Towns seemingly picked up the right knee injury in Saturday's loss to Chicago, during which he posted 44 points (17-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes. The star center was able to go through a postgame weightlifting session Saturday, which bodes well for his status against Orlando. If the big man is sidelined Monday, Precious Achiuwa will likely slot into the starting five, with Jericho Sims seeing a bump in minutes off the bench.