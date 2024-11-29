Karl-Anthony Towns News: All-around showcase in victory
Towns contributed 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 99-98 win over Charlotte.
Towns did a little bit of everything for New York in Friday's narrow victory, recording team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks while handing out a handful of assists and finishing second on the team in scoring. Towns has gotten off to a hot start this season with the Knicks, having recorded a double-double in all but two outings. He has now handed out at least five dimes in six contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now