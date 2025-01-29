Karl-Anthony Towns News: Another double-double Wednesday

Towns registered 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 122-112 victory over the Nuggets.

Although Towns' 14 points marked his second-lowest total this month, he corralled a team-high 10 rebounds for his 38th double-double in 43 appearances for the Knicks this season. Over 12 games in January, the superstar big man has averaged 24.3 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers. Towns is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 38.0 percent from long range during this period.