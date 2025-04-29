Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles despite loss

Towns notched 17 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to Detroit in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Towns recorded his second double-double of the series, although it wasn't enough as the Knicks fell to the Pistons. Towns' production has been serviceable thus far, averaging 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, a.6 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers across the five-game series. Game 6 will be in Detroit on Thursday, where Towns and the Knicks will be looking to wrap things up.