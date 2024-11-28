Karl-Anthony Towns News: Double-doubles in loss to Dallas

Towns posted 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss to Dallas.

Towns has been an absolute double-double machine this season, and the star big man reached that outcome for the eighth consecutive contest. He's averaging 27.8 points and 13.1 boards per contest in that span while shooting 55.2 percent from the floor. Despite being traded to New York from Minnesota only a few weeks before the start of training camp, Towns had adjusted well to life in New York and remains one of the most productive big men in The Association.