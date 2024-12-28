Karl-Anthony Towns News: Efficient performance Saturday

Towns chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 44 minutes during Saturday's 136-132 overtime win over the Wizards.

Even though seeing Towns record double-doubles was almost automatic at one point, he accomplished that feat after not doing so in his previous two contests. The star big man was extremely efficient Saturday and outplayed Alexandre Sarr, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, with absolute ease. This was Towns' 26th double-double of the 2024-25 campaign.