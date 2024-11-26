Karl-Anthony Towns News: Monster double-double in win

Towns had 30 points (12-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 145-118 victory over Denver.

Towns had one of his most efficient performances of the season Monday, and this stat line carries an added value when considering he dealt with the threat of Nikola Jokic throughout the entire game. Towns extended his streak of double-doubles to seven consecutive appearances. His numbers have been absolutely elite in that stretch thanks to averages of 28.1 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.