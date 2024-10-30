Karl-Anthony Towns News: Records double-double in loss

Towns closed with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Towns put together a solid line before fouling out. It's easy to rack up penalties when you're mixing it up with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who held court in the paint for most of the game. The Knicks are still looking for their first win, but early outcomes suggest a fairly seamless transition for Towns in a new uniform.