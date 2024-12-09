Karl-Anthony Towns News: Shines in victory Monday
Towns racked up 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 113-108 win over the Raptors.
Towns extended his double-double streak to 13 outings while stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. Moreover, the big man hit a huge three-pointer to ice the game in the final seconds. The 29-year-old returned to game action after missing Saturday's loss to Detroit due to right knee patellar tendonopathy, though he didn't miss a beat while leading the Knicks in points and rebounds against Toronto. Towns has logged three consecutive 20-plus-point outings, and in all three games he totaled at least 15 rebounds while shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now