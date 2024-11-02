Karl-Anthony Towns News: Well-rounded effort vs. Detroit

Towns supplied 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Friday's 128-98 win over the Pistons.

Towns was listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a left wrist sprain. He was able to play through the injury and led the Knicks in rebounding and assists while finishing tied with OG Anunoby for second in scoring behind Jalen Brunson (36). Towns is averaging just 3.4 three-point attempts per game to start the regular season, but he's shooting 64.7 percent from deep. That won't be sustainable, but Towns brings plenty of fantasy value in scoring -- particularly from three -- and rebounding.