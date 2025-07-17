Kasparas Jakucionis News: Game-high two swipes in loss

Jakucionis finished with 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Thursday's 108-88 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Jakucionis played well defensively while also making an impact offensively despite some poor shooting. The Illinois product has now recorded two steals in each of his last two games during the Las Vegas Summer League.