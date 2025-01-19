Kawhi Leonard Injury: Resting Monday

The Clippers have ruled Leonard out for Monday's game against the Bulls due to right knee injury management, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The team confirmed that Leonard will be sidelined for the second leg of their back-to-back set shortly after Sunday's 116-102 win over the Lakers. Leonard made his fifth appearance of the season Sunday and turned in his second straight efficient performance, recorded 19 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt) while adding four assists, one rebound and one steal across 24 minutes. The Clippers have another back-to-back set coming up Wednesday and Thursday versus the Celtics and Wizards, respectively, so expect Leonard to play in one of those contests and rest for the other.