Kawhi Leonard News: Will remain limited moving forward

Head coach Tyronn Lue said that Leonard (knee) will remain under a minutes restriction ahead of Monday's game against the Heat, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Lue relayed that it'll "take a little time" for Leonard to get fully comfortable being back on the court, and he has looked better in practices than in games so far. The star forward has appeared in only two regular-season outings this year, and he has totaled 20 points (7-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 40 total minutes. Leonard should hover around the 20-minute mark until the team feels he is back to full playing form, as they likely won't look to rush him back too fast.